New Predatory Dinosaur Unearthed in Brazil



Added: 07.09.2021 19:31 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pinterest.es



Paleontologists in Brazil have found fossil fragments from a new species of abelisaurid theropod dinosaur that walked the Earth during the Cretaceous period. The newly-discovered dinosaur lived in what is now southeastern Brazil some 70 million years ago (Late Cretaceous epoch). Dubbed Kurupi itaata, the species was a type of abelisaurid, a group of bipedal [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » GM Tags: Brazil