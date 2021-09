Added: 07.09.2021 16:48 | 7 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists led by Flinders University has found evidence of prenatal auditory learning in embryos of three vocal learning species (superb fairy-wren, red-winged fairy-wren and Darwin’s small ground finch) and two vocal non-learning species (little penguin and Japanese quail). There are many forms of vocal learning but vocal production learning by far [...]