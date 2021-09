Hummingbirds Use Sense of Smell to Make Foraging Decisions: Study



Added: 06.09.2021 20:40 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.universityofcalifornia.edu



Avian olfaction is not just limited to vultures and a few other bird species, according to new research from the University of California, Davis, and Riverside. Vultures have a highly sensitive sense of smell, with some species being compared to ‘airborne bloodhounds.’ This is due in part to their large olfactory bulbs - tissue in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: California