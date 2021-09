Scientists Sequence Genome of Indian Wolf



Indian wolves (Canis lupus pallipes) could represent the most ancient surviving lineage of wolves, according to an analysis of the animal’s newly-sequenced genome. The Indian wolf is a subspecies of gray wolf first described by the British ornithologist William Henry Sykes in 1831. It has a wide distribution range that extends from India in the east [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Genes, Scientists, India Tags: Indiana