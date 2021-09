Identification of plant-parasitic nematode attractant



Source: www.slideshare.net



Scientists have purified and identified an attractant for crop-infecting root-knot nematodes from flaxseeds. Their experiments revealed that rhamnogalacturonan-I (RG-I), a flaxseed cell wall component, can attract root-knot nematodes. The linkages between rhamnose and L-galactose are essential for the attraction. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists