Many with food allergies donâ€™t know about oral immunotherapy treatment option

A study of a geographically, clinically, and socioeconomically diverse, nationally-representative sample of US households -- including both adult patients and caregivers of children with food allergy -- found that 72 percent did not know what oral immunotherapy (OIT) was prior to the survey. Researchers also discovered that current OIT awareness is disproportionately elevated among wealthier, more highly educated respondents, which underscores the need for more equitable outreach efforts and greater access to these therapies for all patients with food allergies.