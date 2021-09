Epilepsy brain implant does not transform patients’ sense of self or personality but offers them new insights into illness, study shows

A next-generation brain implant currently in clinical use for treating refractory epilepsy -- to help prevent symptoms including seizures -- does not induce changes to patients' personalities or self-perceptions, a new study of patient experiences shows.