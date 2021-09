Added: 03.09.2021 18:46 | 5 views | 0 comments

The initial images captured by the Mastcam-Z instrument onboard NASA’s Perseverance rover show an intact Mars sample present in a sample tube after coring. The September 1 coring is the second time that Perseverance has employed its Sampling and Caching System since landing in Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. “Perseverance’s Sampling and Caching System [...]