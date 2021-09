Added: 03.09.2021 17:01 | 9 views | 0 comments

A critically endangered species of lizard called Conolophus marthae is in dire need of conservation action, according to researchers from Galápagos Conservancy and the Galápagos National Park Directorate. Conolophus marthae, a member of the family Iguanidae, is native to the Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island of the Galápagos, Ecuador. It was first discovered in 1986 [...]