U.S. jails function as 'infectious disease incubators' for surrounding communities, as high rates of viral transmission cause COVID-19 cases to multiply and 'boomerang' back to communities. A new national study shows that reducing jail populations, mask mandates, school closures and nursing home restrictions are the most important government policies for reducing COVID-19 spread.