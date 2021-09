Added: 02.09.2021 20:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

A new study in mice provides insights into the use of green tea and cocoa flavonoids as nutritional interventions for the treatment of aging-related neuromuscular alterations that occur with sarcopenia, the progressive loss of skeletal muscle mass and function with age. “Sarcopenia is considered the main causative factor of the physical performance decline in the [...]