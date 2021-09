Patterns of income and urbanization impact mammal biodiversity in the concrete jungle



Added: 02.09.2021 21:18 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: venturebeat.com



New research suggests that while there is an association between income and diversity of medium to large mammals, another factor is stronger: 'urban intensity', or the degree to which wild lands have been converted to densely-populated, paved-over grey cities. More in www.sciencedaily.com »