Compact Object Collision with Companion Star Triggers Supernova Event



Added: 02.09.2021



Source: venturebeat.com



Using data collected by the Very Large Array Sky Survey (VLASS), astronomers have found evidence that a compact object - a black hole or neutron star - spiraled its way into the core of a companion star in the VT 1210+4956 system and caused it to explode as a supernova. "Theorists had predicted that this [...]