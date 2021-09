Added: 02.09.2021 17:49 | 6 views | 0 comments

Human-caused climate change -- including increased extreme weather and climate events -- is here, according to the UN IPCC 2021 report, but the best way to communicate the concern is still debated. Deadline messaging has been criticized as causing people to feel hopelessness, despair and disengagement. However, a new study finds that this deadline messaging may be effective after all.