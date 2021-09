COVID-19 cited in significant increase in healthcare-associated infections in 2020



After years of steady reductions in healthcare-associated infections, significantly higher rates of four out of six routinely tracked infections were observed in U.S. hospitals, according to a new analysis. Increases were attributed to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including more and sicker patients requiring more frequent and longer use of catheters and ventilators as well as staffing and supply challenges. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Hospitals