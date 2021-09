Study: Mars and Titan Have Annular Atmospheric Modes



Added: 02.09.2021 17:26 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: sciencevibe.com



Annular modes explain much of the internal variability of Earth’s atmosphere but have never been identified as influential on other planets. On Earth, the regularity of storm systems in the middle latitudes is associated with what is called an annular mode - a variability in atmospheric flow that is unrelated to the cycle of seasons. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mars Tags: NFL