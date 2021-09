Astronomers Capture Beautiful New Image of Centaurus A



Added: 02.09.2021 16:24 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: venturebeat.com



Using the Dark Energy Camera (DEC) on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-m Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, astronomers have obtained a new image of the giant galaxy Centaurus A. Centaurus A is a giant galaxy located in the constellation of Centaurus. Also known as NGC 5128, LEDA 46957, ESO 270-9, and Caldwell [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: DARPA