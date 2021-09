Chandra Observes Gravitationally-Lensed Supermassive Black Hole System



By combining gravitational lensing with the capabilities of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, astronomers have detected two X-ray-emitting objects - two growing supermassive black holes or one such black hole and a jet - in an active galaxy called MG B2016+112. The X-rays detected by Chandra were emitted by MG B2016+112 when the Universe was only 2 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA