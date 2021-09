Added: 01.09.2021 19:26 | 13 views | 0 comments

Researchers have engineered a bionic arm for patients with upper-limb amputations that allows wearers to think, behave and function like a person without an amputation, according to new findings. The bionic system combines three important functions - intuitive motor control, touch and grip kinesthesia, the intuitive feeling of opening and closing the hand.