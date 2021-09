Flooding patterns expected to change with future warming



Source: dailyhive.com



Climate change will significantly alter future patterns of flooding, according to a new study. Although future increases in moderate storms won't necessarily lead to more runoff in many regions, extreme storms will generate more devastating and frequent flooding. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change