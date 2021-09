Added: 01.09.2021 19:58 | 10 views | 0 comments

New research from the University of Tübingen demonstrates that nut-cracking can emerge in Sumatran (Pongo abelii) and Bornean (Pongo pygmaeus) orangutans through individual learning and certain types of non-copying social learning. “Nut-cracking with hammer tools has been argued to be one of the most complex tool-use behaviors observed in nonhuman animals,” said study lead author [...]