WISEA J153429.75-104303.3 (WISE 1534-1043 for short) - nicknamed ‘The Accident’ by its discoverer, citizen scientist Dan Caselden - is a cold, very metal-poor brown dwarf located approximately 50 light-years away in the constellation of Libra. As brown dwarfs age, they cool off, and their brightness in different wavelengths of light changes. It’s not unlike how [...]