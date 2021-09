Study shows a whale of a difference between songs of birds and humpbacks



Source: phys.org



These findings challenge the results of past studies that vocal variations in humpback whale songs provide information about a singer's reproductive fitness. Instead, the morphing appears to reveal the precise locations and movements of singers from long distances and may enhance the effectiveness of song parts as sonar signals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Whales