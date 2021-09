Added: 01.09.2021 16:47 | 16 views | 0 comments

A team of planetary researchers from the University of Georgia and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center has explored the relative age of large-scale troughs and impact basins on Vesta, the second largest asteroid in our Solar System. Discovered by Heinrich Wilhelm Olbers on March 29, 1807, Vesta is the only main-belt asteroid visible to the [...]