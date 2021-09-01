Do genetics control who our friends are? It seems so with mice



Source: www.the-scientist.com



Have you ever met someone you instantly liked, or at other times, someone who you knew immediately that you did not want to be friends with, although you did not know why? Now, a new study suggests that there may be a biological basis behind this instantaneous compatibility reaction. A team of researchers showed that variations of an enzyme found in a part of the brain that regulates mood and motivation seems to control which mice want to socially interact with other mice -- with the genetically similar mice preferring each other.