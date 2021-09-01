Model of SARS-CoV-2 dynamics reveals opportunity to prevent COVID-19 transmission



Added: 01.09.2021 3:18 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.advancedsciencenews.com



A structural model of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as the virus fuses with host human cells reveals an opportunity to disrupt dynamics and halt transmission. More in www.sciencedaily.com »