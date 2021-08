Added: 31.08.2021 19:53 | 20 views | 0 comments

The bowfin (Amia calva) is a species of ray-finned fish native to North America. Also known as freshwater dogfish, grinnel, and mud pike, this species is an evolutionary enigma because it embodies a unique combination of ancestral and advanced fish features. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by Michigan State University [...]