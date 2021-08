400,000-Year-Old Elephant Bone Tools Unearthed in Italy



Added: 31.08.2021 17:42 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.britannica.com



Around 400,000 years ago, pre-modern hominids - likely Neanderthals - at a Middle Pleistocene site in Italy appropriated elephant carcasses to produce an unprecedented array of bone tools - some crafted with sophisticated methods that wouldn’t become common for another 100,000 years, according to new research led by University of Colorado Boulder archaeologists. “We see [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Italy