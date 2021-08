Compact speaker systems direct sound efficiently



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Researchers have developed three designs for compact speaker systems that control the direction of sound more efficiently than previous models. For each speaker, the scientists were able to manipulate the timing and strength of the outgoing sound waves. They combined multiple speakers together into an array and used the constructive and destructive interference of sound waves to their advantage.