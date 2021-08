Extreme sea levels to become much more common worldwide as Earth warms



Source: www.climatecentral.org



A new study predicts that extreme sea levels -- exceptionally high seas due to the combination of tide, waves and storm surge -- along coastlines the world over will become 100 times more frequent by the end of the century in about half of the 7,283 locations studied.