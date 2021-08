Revealing the hidden structure of quantum entangled states



Researchers have shown how to quickly unravel quantum entangled systems, revealing the structure of a 100 dimensional state in mere minutes against decades for a full reconstruction. The work offers a new and fast tool for quantum computing and communication.