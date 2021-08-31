COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in 90 percent taking immunosuppressants, study finds



Nearly 90 percent of people taking immunosuppressants to treat autoimmune conditions produce an antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination, but the response is weaker than those generated by healthy people, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »