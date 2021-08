Added: 31.08.2021 15:58 | 19 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has discovered a new species of the lizard genus Enyalioides living in the premontane forest of the Río Huallaga basin in central Peru. “The Huallaga drainage flows north from the Cordillera Oriental of central Peru and has an extension of 1,138 km, which makes it the largest tributary of the [...]