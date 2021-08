Walnut-Supplemented Diet May Help Reduce Cardiovascular Disease Risk



Eating 30-60 grams (15% of energy) of walnuts every day for two years lowered levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or 'bad') cholesterol and reduced the number of total LDL particles in elderly individuals. "Frequent consumption of nuts, an important component of plant-based diets, is associated with 15% lower total cardiovascular disease (CVD) and 23% lower