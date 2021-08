New Mosasaur Species Uncovered in Kansas



Added: 30.08.2021 19:58 | 18 views | 0 comments



A new species of the mosasaur genus Ectenosaurus has been identified from the fossilized remains found in western Kansas, the United States. The newly-identified mosasaur species lived during the Late Cretaceous epoch, some 80 million years ago. The ancient creature inhabited the Western Interior Seaway, a shallow body of marine water that divided the North [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » United States Tags: Genes