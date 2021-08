Tracking genetically modified animals



Researchers have discovered a new way to track genetically modified animals using the artificial transgenes they leave behind in the environment. The discovery provides a powerful new tool to locate and manage genetically modified animals that have escaped or been released into the wild. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Genes, Cher Tags: Animals