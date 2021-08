At least 80% of opioid overdoses aren’t fatal, but how do they affect the brain?

Scientists still know little about how opioid overdoses affect the brain and cognition. Researchers found that, while evidence exists to support a link between overdose, cognitive impairment and brain abnormalities, more research is needed in this area.