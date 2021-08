Upcycled manure may ignite new sustainable fertilizing trend



Added: 30.08.2021 17:32 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: venturebeat.com



Judiciously decomposing organic matter from 700 degrees Fahrenheit to 1,200 degrees F, without oxygen -- a process known as pyrolysis -- and retaining nutrients from dairy lagoons can transform manure into a manageable, ecologically friendly biochar fertilizer, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: PC