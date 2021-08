Milky Way Galaxy’s Bulge Could Have Planetary Systems, Too



Added: 30.08.2021 16:09 | 22 views | 0 comments



The Milky Way’s bulge is the ancient and crowded central hub of our Galaxy. It contains about one quarter of the total stellar mass of the Milky Way and has a very different stellar environment from the solar neighborhood, including stellar densities over 10 times higher and an older stellar population. “Although more than 3,000 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »