AI helps to spot single diseased cells



Added: 30.08.2021



Source: thelead.io



Researchers developed a novel artificial intelligence algorithm for clinical applications called 'scArches'. It efficiently compares patients' cells with a reference atlas of cells of healthy individuals. This enables physicians to pinpoint cells in disease and prioritize them for personalized treatment in each patient.