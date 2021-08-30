Guidelines on heart failure management



Source: www.youtube.com



New guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure have just been published. Approximately 2% of adults worldwide have heart failure. Prevalence increases with age, from 1% in those under 55 years to more than 10% in people aged 70 and above. In developed countries, the most common causes are coronary artery disease and high blood pressure. Patients with heart failure have a poor prognosis and markedly reduced quality of life. The main symptoms are breathlessness, ankle swelling, and tiredness. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



