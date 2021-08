Astronomers Find Five Brown Dwarf-Like Objects with Masses near Hydrogen-Burning Limit



Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and ground-based telescopes, astronomers have discovered five transiting companions near the hydrogen-burning mass limit in close orbits around main-sequence stars TOI-148, TOI-587, TOI-681, TOI-746, and TOI-1213. Brown dwarfs are cool, dim objects that have masses in between gas giant planets, such as Jupiter or Saturn, and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA