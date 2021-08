Embryonic development in slow motion



Added: 27.08.2021 17:15 | 47 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Roe deer are among the few mammals whose embryos go into a particularly long period of dormancy. Using modern molecular methods, researchers have shown for the first time what exactly happens in the embryo during this phase. They have identified signals that control the embryo`s awakening. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Embryo