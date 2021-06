Added: 17.06.2021 21:43 | 7 views | 0 comments

Artificial lighting was a crucial physical resource for expanding complex social and economic behavior in groups of Paleolithic humans. Furthermore, the control of fire allowed the development of the first symbolic behavior in deep caves, around 176,000 years ago. In new research, scientists qualitatively and quantitatively characterized three lighting systems - torches, portable grease lamps, [...]