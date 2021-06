First months decisive for immune system development



Many diseases caused by a dysregulated immune system, such as allergies, asthma and autoimmunity, can be traced back to events in the first few months after birth. To date, the mechanisms behind the development of the immune system have not been fully understood. Now, researchers show a connection between breast milk, beneficial gut bacteria and the development of the immune system. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher