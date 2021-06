ALMA Detects Powerful Black-Hole Wind in Distant Quasar



Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers have detected a galactic-scale supermassive black hole-driven wind in HSC J124353.93+010038.5 (J1243+0100 for short), a low-luminosity quasar seen as it was 13.1 billion years ago. "A supermassive black hole swallows a large amount of matter," said Dr. Takuma Izumi from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ)