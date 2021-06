Two Compounds Derived from Hops Attenuate High-Fat Diet-Induced Hepatic Steatosis: Study



Source: www.krem.com



Xanthohumol, a prenylated flavonoid produced by hops (Humulus lupulus), and its synthetic derivative, tetrahydroxanthohumol, can mitigate the diet-induced accumulation of fat in the liver known as hepatic steatosis (fatty liver disease), according to new research from Oregon State University. “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a major global health threat characterized by excessive hepatic lipid [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Alcohol