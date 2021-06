Study of young chaotic star system reveals planet formation secrets



Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the young star Elias 2-27 have confirmed that gravitational instabilities play a key role in planet formation, and have for the first time directly measured the mass of protoplanetary disks using gas velocity data, potentially unlocking one of the mysteries of planet formation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists