An innovative underwater robot known as Mesobot is providing researchers with deeper insight into the vast mid-ocean region known as the 'twilight zone.' Capable of tracking and recording high-resolution images of slow-moving and fragile zooplankton, gelatinous animals, and particles, Mesobot greatly expands scientists' ability to observe creatures in their mesopelagic habitat with minimal disturbance.