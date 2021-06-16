Particles with 'eyes' allow a closer look at rotational dynamics

Added: 16.06.2021 22:19 | 11 views | 0 comments

An international team has developed spherical colloidal particles for the visualization of rotational dynamics. The two-color fluorescent particles have an off-center core that allows tracking of dense suspensions using microscopy. The researchers observed coupling between the rotation of charged particles, correlation between local crystallinity and rotational diffusivity, and 'slip-stick' friction between particles. The findings will enhance the understanding of biological systems and industrial processes.